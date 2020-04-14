France Extends the Quarantine until 11 May

French President Emmanuel Macron has declared that the country is not ready to lift restrictions and bans on business and citizens, so that quarantine throughout the country is extended until May 11. This was stated in an extraordinary television address to the nation.

France is one of the hardest hit countries by the epidemic. There are 15,000 casualties and 138,000 infected.

Macron said that by May 11, France will be able to test any citizen who shows symptoms of coronavirus.