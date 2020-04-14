President Trump is Preparing for the Withdrawal of the United States from the WTO and WHO

US President Donald Trump revealed Monday night that the country is ready to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Trade Organization (WTO). Trump said it would make the final decision by the end of this week.

The president noted that he was dissatisfied with the work of both organizations, claiming that his country had been "abused" by both.

"We have the World Trade Organization, and until I came along we were losing cases—so many cases—it was ridiculous, we were always losing these cases in almost every case," Trump said. "And now we're winning cases...because they know I'm not going to put up with it."

He added that the reason the U.S. wins cases before the WTO's appellate body is "because they know that if we're not treated fairly, I'm going to pull out."

"We will leave if we are not treated fairly," he said, adding that the country had not won nearly any WTO lawsuit recently.

A few days ago, Trump suggested that the United States could cut funding for the World Health Organization because, he said, the WHO was China-oriented and failed to report on the severity of the situation in the city of Wuhan, from where the COVID-19 originated.