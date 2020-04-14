Poland Will Start Easing Restrictions on its Economy from April 19

Poland will start easing restrictions on its economy from April 19, Health Minister Łukasz Szumowski said today, quoted by Reuters.

“From the 19th we will slowly start unfreezing the economy,” he told Polish private radio station RMF FM.

A government spokesman said the restrictions that were imposed on stores as a measure to combat the coronavirus would probably be lifted first. However, Szumowski warned that the epidemic would continue for at least another year. "We are preparing for a long fight against the coronavirus," he said, quoted by TASS.

 

