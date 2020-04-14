China Approved Human Tests for two COVID-19 Vaccines

Chinese authorities have approved early-stage human tests for two experimental vaccines to combat the new coronavirus that killed over 100,000 people worldwide, Reuters reported, citing the state media Xinhua.

The vaccines are being developed by a Beijing-based unit of Nasdaq-listed Sinovac Biotech, and by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, an affiliate of state-owned China National Pharmaceutical Group, France 24 reported.

China is now trying to curb "imports" of the contagion from abroad, and in particular from neighboring Russia. This is Beijing's new "front line" in the fight against the coronavirus, Reuters notes. Russia is the main source of "import" of the virus into China.

 

 

