An Earthquake in Istanbul

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Black Sea near Istanbul, Turkish private television NTV reported.

According to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, the quake struck at 2:56 this night, 18 km away from the Istanbul municipality of Arnavutköy.

The earthquake, which was about 7 km deep, was felt in many areas of the metropolis.

According to the Istanbul Kandilli Seismological Observatory, the magnitude of the quake was 4.1.