An Earthquake in Istanbul
A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Black Sea near Istanbul, Turkish private television NTV reported.
According to data from the Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, the quake struck at 2:56 this night, 18 km away from the Istanbul municipality of Arnavutköy.
The earthquake, which was about 7 km deep, was felt in many areas of the metropolis.
According to the Istanbul Kandilli Seismological Observatory, the magnitude of the quake was 4.1.
