Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Possible Rain

It will be mostly cloudy today across the country.

In the afternoon, with the passage of a cold front, rain will come from northwest to southeast. A southwest wind will blow in the morning, but it will later shift to northwest and will increase, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 18C and 23C but will quickly fall in the afternoon and overnight the rain will turn to snow in some regions and the high fields of western Bulgaria.

Atmospheric pressure will be lower than the average for April – in the evening it will start to increase from the west.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.