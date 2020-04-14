Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Possible Rain

Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 14, 2020, Tuesday // 10:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Cloudy with Possible Rain www.pixabay.com

It will be mostly cloudy today across the country.  

In the afternoon, with the passage of a cold front, rain will come from northwest to southeast. A southwest wind will blow in the morning, but it will later shift to northwest and will increase, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures will be mostly between 18C and 23C but will quickly fall in the afternoon and overnight the rain will turn to snow in some regions and the high fields of western Bulgaria.

Atmospheric pressure will be lower than the average for April – in the evening it will start to increase from the west.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Weather forecast, wind, cloudy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria