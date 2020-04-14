695 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

695 are the newly registered cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters. 81 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours there are 19 new cases registered. 9 of the newly registered patients are hospitalized. The increase from the previous day is 2.8%.

Of the newly infected, 14 are in Sofia. There are four more infected in Stara Zagora, two men and two women. There is a new case of a 33-year-old man from Gotse Delchev who has bilateral pneumonia and a proven coronavirus, "Gen. Mutafchiiski announced.

Another 4 people have died, all of them with comorbidities.

194 of the COVID-19 infected patients are hospitalized. They are located mainly in Sofia -122 people. 28 people are in intensive care units.

76 623 people in the country are quarantined.