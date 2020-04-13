685 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

685 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 9 new cases have been reborted, with 5 in Sofia and 4 in Stara Zagora. The laboratories continue to work, the Ministry of Health reported.

There are 384 infected men and 301 women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 26; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 9; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 12; Kyustendil - 15; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 15; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 35; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 17; Sofia - 406; Stara Zagora - 23; Haskovo - 8; Shumen - 4.

The deceased persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are 32.