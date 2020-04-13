685 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

Society | April 13, 2020, Monday // 18:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 685 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

685 are the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. To date, 9 new cases have been reborted, with 5 in Sofia and 4 in Stara Zagora. The laboratories continue to work, the Ministry of Health reported.

There are 384 infected men and 301 women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are in the areas as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 26; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 9; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 12; Kyustendil - 15; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 15; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 35; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 17; Sofia - 406; Stara Zagora - 23; Haskovo - 8; Shumen - 4.

The deceased persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are 32.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infected, people, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria