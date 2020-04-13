Over 430,000 People Infected with COVID-19 have Recovered

More than 1,800,000 are infected with COVID-19

The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 has exceeded 430,000 worldwide. According to updated data on Worldometer 431 563 people have recovered so far.

The highest number of persons who have already recovered from the virus is in China - 77 663. It is followed by Spain (64 727), Germany (64 300), Iran (43 894), Italy (34 211), the United States (32 634) and France (27 186).

The number of people infected with the dangerous virus has reached 1,861,672 people. 14,980 people died.

The coronavirus was first detected on December 12, 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei. In a short span of time, it has spread to around 200 countries worldwide.