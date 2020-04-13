Significant Decrease in the COVID-19 Infected in Switzerland

The number of coronavirus infected in Switzerland increased by 280 people in the last 24 hours, which is significantly less than the previous day's increase (400 people) and two days ago (552), TASS reported, citing the Federal Department of Healthcare.

According to the department, the deaths last day were 27. 25 580 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, the death cases are 885.

In the last 10 days, the number of new cases has been decreasing around the clock. The state of emergency will be in effect in Switzerland until 26 April. The government has not introduced full quarantine in the country.

Coronavirus infected in the Netherlands have increased by 964 and today they are 26,551, according to the National Institute of Public Health, cited by Reuters.

According to the latest data from the institute, the death toll has increased by 86 people and the deaths are already 2,823.

In Portugal, 349 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the number to 16 934. The death toll has increased from 504 to 535. 227 have recovered, TASS reported, citing the health ministry. The highest number of patients are in the northern part of the country.