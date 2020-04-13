A 43-Year-Old Man has Died and is the 32nd COVID-19 Victim

A 43-year-old man from Peshtera who tested positive for COVID-19 died in the MBAL-Pazardzhik. The man was extubated and in good condition, but unfortunately he deteriorated quickly. The COVID-19 victims in Bulgaria are already 32.

The man was admitted to the infectious ward on March 29 with flu-like symptoms. His first sample for COVID-19 was negative. In the early hours of April 2, after his condition worsened, he was relocated to the intensive care unit. The patient had a progressive respiratory failure that led to the need for intubation.

For 10 days, a team of anesthesiologists and intensive care nurses who, in close collaboration with the infectious ward physicians, managed to administer treatments that improved the condition of the 43-year-old man.

The patient was extubated and his condition remained stable for more than one day, until this morning when his condition worsened sharply and shortly after 10am. he died of massive pulmonary embolism.

The man also had hypertension and diabetes.