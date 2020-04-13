The Holy Week Begins!

The Holy Week for Orthodox Christians begins on Monday after Palm Sunday.

The last week of Lent is called the Holy Week because it is dedicated to the memories of the last days of the earthly life of the Christian savior Jesus Christ - his sufferings, the death of Jesus by crucifixion and his burial.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church calls on all Christians to abide by all recommendations and restrictions in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Only people with protective masks keeping a distance from each other will be allowed.

Disinfectants are provided in each church. All worship services will be performed in the presence of police officers.