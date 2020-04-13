Official: Bulgarians are already under 7 Million

As of 31 December 2019 the population of Bulgaria is 6 951 482 persons representing 1.4% of the EU population1 . Compared to 2018, the country population decreases by 48 557 persons or by 0.7%, the National Statistical Institute said in a press release.

Male population was 3 369 646 (48.5%) and female - 3 581 836 (51.5%) or to 1 000 males correspond 1 063 females. Males prevail among the population aged up to 53 years. The number and share of females into the total population have increased among the elderly.

The process of population ageing continues. By the end of 2019 the number of persons aged 65 and over is 1 504 088, or 21.6% of the country population. Compared to 2018, the share of population aged 65 and over increases by 0.3 percentage points.

The population aging is more intensive among female population than among male. The share of females aged 65 and over is 25.1%, compared to 17.9% - of males. The difference is due to the higher mortality among male population and consequently - lower life expectancy.

The share of persons aged 65 and more is highest in districts Vidin (29.9%), Gabrovo (29.1%) and Kyustendil (27.7%). In 20 districts share of people aged 65 and over is higher than the country average. Lowest is the share of elderly population in districts Sofia (stolitsa) - 17.7% and Varna - 19.2%.

Share of population aged 65 and over for EU-28 is 20.0%. Highest is the share of elderly population in Italy (22.8%), followed by Greece (22.0%) and Portugal and Finland (21.8% each). In nine EU member states, including Bulgaria, share of elderly is above 20.0%.

As of 31.12.2019, children up to 15 years of age in the country are 1 002 258 or 14.4% of the total population number. The share of children up to 15 years remains unchanged compared to 2018.

The share of population under 15 years of age is highest in districts Sliven - 18.5% and Burgas - 15.6% of the district population. As a total, in 17 districts the share of children up to 15 years is lower than the country average. Lowest is the share registered in districts Smolyan - 11.5% and Gabrovo - 11.7%.

Share of the youngest EU-28 population in the beginning of 2019 is 15.5%. Lowest shares are observed in Italy (13.2%) and Germany (13.6%), and highest - in Ireland (20.5%) and France (18.0%).

As of 31.12.2019, the age dependency ratio2 in the country was 56.4%, or to each person in ‘dependent’ ages (under 15 and over 65 years) correspond less than two persons in ‘independent” ages. In 2018 the ratio is 55.5% respectively. The ratio is more favourable in urban areas - 52.8% than in rural - 67.5%. As a total, in all country districts except Sofia (stolitsa) - 48.1%, the age dependency ratio is over 50.0%.

Most unfavourable is the ratio in districts Vidin (72.4%), Gabrovo (68.8%) and Lovech (68.1%). The population ageing leads to increase of the population mean age. It has increased from 40.4 years in 2001 to 43.9 years at the end of 2019.

Ageing of population is observed both in urban and rural areas. In urban areas, the mean age of population is 43.0 years, compared to 46.5 years - in rural areas.