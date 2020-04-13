China Reports an Increase in Newly Registered COVID-19 Cases

The number of newly infected people is the highest since six weeks

Mainland China reported 108 cases of newly infected people and two coronavirus casualties in the last 24 hours, compared to 99 cases and no casualties the previous day, BTA reported.

98 of the new cases are imported (from people coming to China from other countries), the National Health Commission said. The number of people who develop the disease without visible symptoms also increased, and reached 63.

Both of the deceased are from Wuhan, the epicenter of the disease in China. No cases of infection have been reported in the rest of Hubei province, where the city is located.

The death toll in China has reached 3 341 since the outbreak.