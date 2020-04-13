The Majority of Germans are against the Lifting of Restrictions against COVID-19
The majority of Germans are against the loosening of social distancing restrictions in place to stem the spread of Covid-19, DPA reported.
In a survey conducted by the YоuGоv Institute for the DPA, 44 percent of respondents want the measures to be extended beyond April 19, and 12 percent even support tightening them. Only 32 percent are in favour of a relaxation of the lockdown measures, and 8 percent said they wanted to see the restrictions abolished. 5 percent did not give their opinion.
On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss with Germany's state premiers how to proceed after the Easter holidays end next Sunday. The Germans are very much in compliance with the restrictions on the movement of persons introduced on March 22nd. 78% of respondents said that they fully adhere to it,18 percent said they were only partially following the rules, and 2 percent said they were not sticking to rules at all.
