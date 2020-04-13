The US May Lift Some of the Restrictions because of the COVID-19 Pandemic in Early May

In early May, the United States may override some of the social distance guidelines introduced because of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to recent figures, the number of victims of the virus in the country has exceeded 22 thousand.

One of the leading health experts in the Presidential Administration, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said it may be possible to ease some of the measures next month.

It is not yet clear when the White House will decide. Trump is under pressure from both health experts who push for scientific compliance and businesses that have met

unprecedented economic challenges.

Unlike other Western-style democracies, in the United States, it is not the president but the local government that determines when and what restrictions are imposed in a situation similar to the current state of emergency.

Regarding the fight against COVID-19 on Sunday, the president himself wrote in Twitter: "We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!"

Meanwhile, the New York Times, described Trump as a leader who did not act fast enough. An examination reveals the president was warned about the potential for a pandemic but that internal divisions, lack of planning and his faith in his own instincts led to a halting response.

Dr. Fauchi, who advised six presidents, commented that earlier actions to reduce the spread of the virus "could have saved lives."