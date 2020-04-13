676 COVID-19 Infected in Bulgaria

April 13, 2020, Monday
676 is the total number of the COVID-19 infected people in Bulgaria, and so far 71 people have recovered. This was made clear at the briefing of the National Operations Headquarters.

The number of the newly registered cases yesterday was 7. The increase in cases was 1% yesterday. Of these, six are hospitalized and there are no newly registered areas.

There are four new cases identified in Sofia, two in Stara Zagora and one in Pazardzhik.

17 men and 14 women have died - a total of 31 people. Their average mean age is 64. There are 230 people in the hospitals, 36 of which are in intensive care units.

Prof. Mutafchiiski explained that there are already 15 thousand doses of chloroquine provided in Bulgaria.

