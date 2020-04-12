Covid-19 Immunity Testing of Bansko Residents Begins

The Covid-19 immunity testing of the residents of Bansko, which was the first Bulgarian town placed under a fourteen-day quarantine, has begun. Each test lasts for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, which means that 4 to 5 persons are tested in one hour.

The mass testing which started on Palm Sunday may continue for one month. Its main purpose is to show how many residents of Bansko resort had produced antibodies./ BNR