Covid-19 Immunity Testing of Bansko Residents Begins

Society » HEALTH | April 12, 2020, Sunday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Covid-19 Immunity Testing of Bansko Residents Begins

The Covid-19  immunity testing of the residents of Bansko, which was the first Bulgarian town placed under a fourteen-day quarantine, has begun. Each test lasts for approximately 15 to 20 minutes, which means that 4 to 5 persons are tested in one hour.

The mass testing which started on Palm Sunday may continue for one month. Its main purpose is to show how many residents of Bansko resort had produced antibodies./ BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria