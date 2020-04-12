As of Today, Wearing Masks in Public Places in Bulgaria is Mandatory

All persons are required to wear a protective mask when in indoor or outdoor public places. Such an order was given by Health Minister Kiril Ananiev. The order and the measure will be in force until April 26.

"All citizens, when indoors or in public places (including public transport, shopping, parks, churches, monasteries, temples, halls, streets, bus stops, etc.), must wear a face mask or other means covering the nose and mouth".

This is the order of the Minister of Health Kiril Ananiev in Order No. RD-01-197 / 11.04.2020, published on the website of the Ministry of Health on April 11.

At a briefing yesterday, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that he had ordered to Health Minister Kiril Ananiev that wearing face safety masks in public should become compulsory. Those who cannot find a mask will be allowed to use a scarf.

Earlier, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov announced that violators would be fined.

This is the second attempt to introduce the obligation to wear masks. On March 30, Minister Kiril Ananiev issued an order, but the next day overturned it with the argument that there was no public consensus.

 

