The 29th COVID-19 Victim in Bulgaria is a 58-Year-Old Man

Earlier this morning, a 58-year-old man infected with COVID-19 died at a Haskovo hospital. Thus, the deaths of the coronavirus in Bulgaria are already 29 people.

The patient was admitted to the hospital's infectious ward on April 4.

The man suffered from COPD, diabetes, asthma and hypertension. Due to difficulty breathing and complicated pneumonia, he was brought to an intensive care unit on April 9th, where he was placed on ventilation.