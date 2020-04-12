Economy Minister Karanikolov: Bulgaria’s Economy is Able to Withstand the Crisis

The 60/40 scheme developed by the state authorities to support employment in Bulgaria is right. We are yet to see how different sectors of the national economy will be affected by the Covid-19 crisis, this country’s Minister of Economy Emil Karanikolov told the Bulgarian National Radio.

Bulgaria’s economy is able to withstand the crisis until the end of June. Minister Karanikolov described Bulgaria’s decision to resume its course towards accelerated accession to the ERM 2 mechanism as an opportunity it should benefit from, because it means higher credit rating and increased investor interest in Bulgaria./ BNR