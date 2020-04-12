Cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 669

669 people in Bulgaria have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

28 are deceased. 35 people are in intensive care units. 10 people are hospitalized out of these 21 new cases.

The increase from the previous day was 3.2%. The active cases are 573. In Sofia alone there are 12 more infected - 9 are outpatients, there are two in Pirogov, one in St Anna. There are three new patients in Kyustendil, two of whom are in Kyustendil, one is in Dupnitsa. There are two in Plovdiv. There are also two in Haskovo and Stara Zagora.

No new cases have been identified by the medical staff. 35 people are in intensive care units.

