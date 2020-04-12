Today is Palm Sunday
The Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria mark today one of the biggest Christian feasts- the Entry of Christ to Jerusalem, also known as Palm Sunday. Over 367,000 Bulgarians, of whom 283,000 are women, celebrate their name day today.
For the first time in the history of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, the liturgies are held without the traditional willow twigs due to the risk of spreading Covid-19 epidemic. The areas around the Orthodox temples were disinfected.
The Bulgarian authorities repeatedly called on the believers to pray to God from home. Those who prefer to participate at the church services must wear the necessary protective equipment and keep distance from others. The liturgy in St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral is broadcast live on TV.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Economy Minister Karanikolov: Bulgaria’s Economy is Able to Withstand the Crisis
- » Bulgaria - One Step Away from Getting "Green Light" for Eurozone Waiting Room
- » Countries with Mandatory Policies to BCG Vaccine Register Fewer Coronavirus Deaths
- » 10 Newborns in Romania are Infected with a Coronavirus
- » Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: No Tourist Trips Allowed until May 13, 2020
- » PM Boyko Borissov: Wearing Masks will Become Mandatory