April 12, 2020, Sunday
Bulgaria: Today is Palm Sunday

The Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria mark today one of the biggest Christian feasts- the Entry of Christ to Jerusalem, also known as Palm Sunday. Over 367,000 Bulgarians, of whom 283,000 are women, celebrate their name day today.  

For the first time in the history of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, the liturgies are held without the traditional willow twigs due to the risk of spreading Covid-19 epidemic. The areas around the Orthodox temples were disinfected.

The Bulgarian authorities repeatedly called on the believers to pray to God from home. Those who prefer to participate at the church services must wear the necessary protective equipment and keep distance from others. The liturgy in St. Alexander Nevsky Cathedral is broadcast live on TV.

