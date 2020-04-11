Bulgaria - One Step Away from Getting "Green Light" for Eurozone Waiting Room

Business » FINANCE | April 11, 2020, Saturday // 16:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria - One Step Away from Getting "Green Light" for Eurozone Waiting Room

Bulgaria's Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has confirmed that Bulgaria is continuing its plan to enter the ERM-2 exchange rate mechanism. One of the commercial banks in the country still need to comply with the European Central Bank's recommendations for additional capital buffers. In doing so, Bulgaria will meet the requirements for applying to join the European Banking Union and ERM-2.

According to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, this is the only right course for a guaranteed way out of the crisis, "because anyone in the banking union, in the ERM-2 or in the Eurozone can use trillions of euros to recover. Who is not a member, is left to cope alone."/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria