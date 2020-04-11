Bulgaria - One Step Away from Getting "Green Light" for Eurozone Waiting Room

Bulgaria's Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov has confirmed that Bulgaria is continuing its plan to enter the ERM-2 exchange rate mechanism. One of the commercial banks in the country still need to comply with the European Central Bank's recommendations for additional capital buffers. In doing so, Bulgaria will meet the requirements for applying to join the European Banking Union and ERM-2.

According to Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, this is the only right course for a guaranteed way out of the crisis, "because anyone in the banking union, in the ERM-2 or in the Eurozone can use trillions of euros to recover. Who is not a member, is left to cope alone."/BNR