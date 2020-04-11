Weather Forecast, Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny
Society » ENVIRONMENT | April 11, 2020, Saturday
www.pixabay.com
It will be sunny today, with broken high clouds over northern Bulgaria later in the day and rain in some places. There will be light to moderate northwest wind. The daily temperatures will rise slightly, with highs reaching 17C - 22C.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
