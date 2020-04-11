The State of Emergency in Italy is Extended until 3 May

Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Friday that the government is extending the state of emergency and state-imposed blockade to May 3 to limit the spread of the coronavirus, although some stores may be reopened from April 14.

"This is a difficult but necessary decision that I take full political responsibility for," he said. He said restrictive measures are working and opening the country early is risky.

The restrictions on the movement and closure of most shops and businesses in Italy were imposed on March 9th and were due to end on Monday (April 13th).