Parking Areas in Sofia Remain Free until April 20

Sofia's parking areas remain free until April 20 inclusive. This was decided at a meeting today by the Sofia Operational Headquarters.

Observations and workload analyzes will continue into the coming week, and the headquarters will discuss the possibility of a gradual recovery of hourly paid zones

parking.

In the last week, the data shows that the occupancy of the zones has reached 100%, there are obstacles to traffic in the central city areas and an increase in traffic in the city.