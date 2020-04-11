Parking Areas in Sofia Remain Free until April 20
Sofia's parking areas remain free until April 20 inclusive. This was decided at a meeting today by the Sofia Operational Headquarters.
Observations and workload analyzes will continue into the coming week, and the headquarters will discuss the possibility of a gradual recovery of hourly paid zones
parking.
In the last week, the data shows that the occupancy of the zones has reached 100%, there are obstacles to traffic in the central city areas and an increase in traffic in the city.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Weather Forecast, Bulgaria: Mostly Sunny
- » Today Is St. Lazar’s Day
- » Total number of Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria is 648, The Increase is 3.8%
- » 635 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » 27 Employees of the Interior Ministry Officials Tested Positive for COVID-19
- » The Pilot Census will be Conducted only Online and will Take Place from April 20th to April 30th