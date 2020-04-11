10 Newborns in Romania are Infected with a Coronavirus

Ten newborn babies have reportedly caught coronavirus from infected medical staff at a hospital in Romania.

The hospital in the western Romanian city of Timisoara is under investigation by authorities after the babies tested positive for the virus, according to Romanian media reports.

All but one of the babies are now in isolation with their parents at home, according to Health Minister Nelu Tataru.

It comes after another hospital in the country was forced into quarantine on Wednesday due to the large number of infected staff.