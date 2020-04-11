10 Newborns in Romania are Infected with a Coronavirus

Business | April 11, 2020, Saturday // 13:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 10 Newborns in Romania are Infected with a Coronavirus pixabay.com

Ten newborn babies have reportedly caught coronavirus from infected medical staff at a hospital in Romania. 

The hospital in the western Romanian city of Timisoara is under investigation by authorities after the babies tested positive for the virus, according to Romanian media reports. 

All but one of the babies are now in isolation with their parents at home, according to Health Minister Nelu Tataru. 

 It comes after another hospital in the country was forced into quarantine on Wednesday due to the large number of infected staff. 

A total of 5,202 Covid-19 cases were recorded in Romania on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 441 new cases were recorded. 

The country has recorded over 220 deaths so far.

It comes after a one-day-old baby girl in the US died after her mother contracted coronavirus and went into premature labor. 

he newborn became Louisiana's youngest victim yet on Monday after her mom was placed on a ventilator, officials there confirmed.

In a daily briefing Monday East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark said: 'The baby, because of the extreme prematurity did not survive.'

He blamed the mother's COVID-19 disease for putting her into labor, adding: 'Likely she would have not gone into preterm labor and there would have been a different outcome. This is an incredibly sad case.'

In the UK, a 12-week-old baby became one of Britain's youngest coronavirus cases as she was admitted to hospital with a temperature and struggling to breathe./ Dailymail

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria