Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: No Tourist Trips Allowed until May 13, 2020
Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova has issued an order that all organized tourist trips of Bulgarians abroad, organized trips of foreigners in Bulgaria, as well as all organized tourist visits inside the country are suspended until May 13, 2020. Angelkova calls on all businesses, local authorities and tourists to strictly observe the requirements imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.
