Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: No Tourist Trips Allowed until May 13, 2020

Business » TOURISM | April 11, 2020, Saturday // 13:34| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: No Tourist Trips Allowed until May 13, 2020

Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova has issued an order that all  organized tourist trips of Bulgarians abroad, organized trips of foreigners in Bulgaria, as well as all organized tourist visits inside the country are suspended until May 13, 2020. Angelkova calls on all businesses, local authorities and tourists to strictly observe the requirements imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria