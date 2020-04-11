PM Boyko Borissov: Wearing Masks will Become Mandatory
Business | April 11, 2020, Saturday // 12:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Edirne/İHA
At a briefing today, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that he had ordered to Health Minister Kiril Ananiev that wearing face safety masks in public should become compulsory. Those who cannot find a mask will be allowed to use a scarf. This measure is expected to be implemented as of tomorrow.
Borissov expressed concern that the low morbidity and mortality of the novel coronavirus in Bulgaria, compared to other countries, brings a sense of reassurance to people. He called on all citizens once again to follow the measures introduced to prevent the spread of the epidemic./ BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria - One Step Away from Getting "Green Light" for Eurozone Waiting Room
- » Countries with Mandatory Policies to BCG Vaccine Register Fewer Coronavirus Deaths
- » 10 Newborns in Romania are Infected with a Coronavirus
- » Bulgaria's Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova: No Tourist Trips Allowed until May 13, 2020
- » Bulgaria's Minister of Labor and Social Policy: BGN 375 for Each Parent on Forced Unpaid Leave
- » 43% of the Bulgarians Expect Lower Incomes due to the Covid-19 Crisis