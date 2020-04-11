PM Boyko Borissov: Wearing Masks will Become Mandatory

At a briefing today, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov announced that he had ordered to Health Minister Kiril Ananiev that wearing face safety masks in public should become compulsory. Those who cannot find a mask will be allowed to use a scarf. This measure is expected to be implemented as of tomorrow.

Borissov expressed concern that the low morbidity and mortality of the novel coronavirus in Bulgaria, compared to other countries, brings a sense of reassurance to people. He called on all citizens once again to follow the measures introduced to prevent the spread of the epidemic./ BNR