Total number of Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria is 648, The Increase is 3.8%

In the last 24 hours there are 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country, 12 of them in hospital, 376 of the examined.

The total number of cases in Bulgaria is 648. The increase is by 3.8%.

General Ventsislav Mutafchiiski said this at a briefing this morning. No new area. Compared with the number of deaths and the number of reported cases, the active cases in Bulgaria are 560.

Out of the last 24 cases -

15 are in Sofia: in Pirogov there are six, in Saint Sofia - one, Infectious Hospital - one, Tokuda - one, and six are outpatient.

There are two new people in Kardzhali.

There is a new case in Pazardzhik.

There are three new patients in Veliko Turnovo. This is a whole family who have lived in England in recent years. They have returned to Bulgaria and are isolated. There are mild manifestations of the disease in them. Among them is a 9-year-old child.

There is one woman in Sliven.

In Smolyan - a new case.

In Burgas - also a new case.

There are 36 cases of medical staff. There are 3 new cases: a Pirogov caregiver who works in an area with COVID-19, a 61-year-old laboratory assistant at the Regional Health Institute-Kardzhali who has also worked with such cases, and a hospitalist at the Kardzhali Hospital for Neurology, for whom has been found to have worked with the infected.

62 people were cured - 9.6%. 8 are the new cases - in the Military Medical Academy -3, Veliko Turnovo - one, Varna - one, Burgas - two, Vidin - one.

A total of 40 men and 22 women, with an average age of 48 years.

The death toll is two more - the total number is 26. This is 4% of the infected. A 44-year-old woman from Sliven who has undergone hemodialysis for the last 8 years. The last case was from Pirogov two days ago, because the Covid-19 was not confirmed, the sample was waiting, but there is already a positive sample.

14 men and 12 women are deceased. The average age is 64 years.

There are 231 people in the hospital. 32 are intense.