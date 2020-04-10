635 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
635 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters. 11 more positive samples have been proven today, 7 of them in Sofia, 1 in Smolyan and 3 in Veliko Turnovo.
231 people with confirmed COVID-19 are under medical supervision in hospital. Of these, 145 were hospitalized in Sofia.
As of April 9: There are 356, (56%) COVID-19 infected men and 279, (44%) infected women.
The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 8; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 12; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 13; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 33; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 17; Sofia - 377; Stara Zagora - 15; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.
The deceased persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are 25. Today, a 44-year-old woman died at the regional hospital in Sliven. The woman suffered from chronic renal failure, hypertension and anemia. The patient has undergone hemodialysis for nine years.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » 27 Employees of the Interior Ministry Officials Tested Positive for COVID-19
- » The Pilot Census will be Conducted only Online and will Take Place from April 20th to April 30th
- » Forecast: The Peak of COVID-19 in Bulgaria will be on April 24
- » 70,000 Bulgarians are Quarantined
- » About 40 Bulgarians Working in Italy Have Returned to Bulgaria
- » 41 Years since the Flight of the First Bulgarian Astronaut Georgi Ivanov