635 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

635 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters. 11 more positive samples have been proven today, 7 of them in Sofia, 1 in Smolyan and 3 in Veliko Turnovo.

231 people with confirmed COVID-19 are under medical supervision in hospital. Of these, 145 were hospitalized in Sofia.

As of April 9: There are 356, (56%) COVID-19 infected men and 279, (44%) infected women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 8; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 12; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 13; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 33; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 17; Sofia - 377; Stara Zagora - 15; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The deceased persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are 25. Today, a 44-year-old woman died at the regional hospital in Sliven. The woman suffered from chronic renal failure, hypertension and anemia. The patient has undergone hemodialysis for nine years.