635 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Society | April 10, 2020, Friday // 17:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 635 COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

635 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to the data of the National Operational Headquarters. 11 more positive samples have been proven today, 7 of them in Sofia, 1 in Smolyan and 3 in Veliko Turnovo.

231 people with confirmed COVID-19 are under medical supervision in hospital. Of these, 145 were hospitalized in Sofia.

As of April 9: There are 356, (56%) COVID-19 infected  men and 279, (44%) infected women.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 8; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 12; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 13; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 33; Ruse - 5; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 17; Sofia - 377; Stara Zagora - 15; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The deceased persons who were diagnosed with COVID-19 are 25. Today, a 44-year-old woman died at the regional hospital in Sliven. The woman suffered from chronic renal failure, hypertension and anemia. The patient has undergone hemodialysis for nine years.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, Bulgaria, cases
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria