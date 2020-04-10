"Currently, 27 employees of the Interior Ministry officials tested positive for COVID-19. One of them has already recovered. I cannot say how they got infected, since they are from different areas and from different units of the Ministry of Interior. We strive to follow all measures and timetables that have been given." This was stated at a briefing by the Interior Ministry Secretary General Ivaylo Ivanov.

"It is very important that the gathering of people in front of the temples is done in accordance with the established order. The Ministry of Interior aims to protect the lives of Bulgarian citizens. It is not intended to prosecute violators and to impose sanctions." he explained.

"For the upcoming Christian holidays of Palm Sunday on April 12 and the Orthodox Easter on April 19, the police presence throughout the country will be strengthened", he added

Ivanov said that the country will take all necessary measures related to the implementation of the order of the Minister of Health on the state of emergency in the country.