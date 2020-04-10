43% of the Bulgarians Expect Lower Incomes due to the Covid-19 Crisis

43% of the Bulgarians expect that they will receive lower incomes due to the Covid-19 crisis, a survey of Trend sociological agency shows.

One-third of the respondents fear that they may lose their jobs, and according to 80% of the Bulgarians, the world will not be the same after the coronavirus pandemic. The sociologists register increased anxiety about the social and economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis and growing expectations for even stronger economic intervention by the state.

