PM Borissov: Bulgaria will Apply for the ERM 2 by the End of April

"I shouldn't have to bend over to the Eurozone waiting room. You see how much money they are allocating. Bulgaria has an excellent financial and economic structure and has to meet only one requirement, in order to join ERM2 and we will do it immediately - we will apply for the Eurozone again. The current crisis showed that the countries part of the ERM2 and the Eurozone will receive millions of Euros while the rest will borrow loans. We will apply for the Eurozone by the end of April. I am sure we will be accepted. " This was stated by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov after a visit to a sewing shop in Haskovo, which produces protective masks.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the production process by the Bulgarian company whose products have been approved by the European Union.

"I came to thank the people because this is the company that offers the best quality. The company didn't cut workers, it even raised their salaries, a big market is opening up for them. We are transforming the economy," Borissov explained.