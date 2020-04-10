Boeing is Considering Cutting 10% of its Employees

Boeing, a US aircraft giant, is considering a plan to cut about 10% of its employees, as the company is experiencing serious difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wall Street Journal reports.

According to a financial statement, the aircraft manufacturer's plan includes early retirement, but also forced redundancies mainly in its commercial area.

Although a final decision has not yet been reached, Wall Street Journal sources familiar with the matter said such layoffs remain an option for the company to mitigate the effects of the viral pandemic.

Earlier this month, in a letter sent to staff, the aerospace giant of the United States offered voluntary redundancies so that employees wishing to leave the company could do so by receiving a relief package of several salaries and benefits.