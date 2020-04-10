Boeing is Considering Cutting 10% of its Employees

Business | April 10, 2020, Friday // 16:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Boeing is Considering Cutting 10% of its Employees Photo by Ethan McArthur on Unsplash

Boeing, a US aircraft giant, is considering a plan to cut about 10% of its employees, as the company is experiencing serious difficulties because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wall Street Journal reports.

According to a financial statement, the aircraft manufacturer's plan includes early retirement, but also forced redundancies mainly in its commercial area.

Although a final decision has not yet been reached, Wall Street Journal sources familiar with the matter said such layoffs remain an option for the company to mitigate the effects of the viral pandemic.

Earlier this month, in a letter sent to staff, the aerospace giant of the United States offered voluntary redundancies so that employees wishing to leave the company could do so by receiving a relief package of several salaries and benefits.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Boeing, employees, cut, COVID-19, crisis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria