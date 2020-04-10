In February, the Tourism in Bulgaria Wasn't Affected by the COVID-19 Crisis

Tourism in Bulgaria in February was still showing good results, although the coronavirus had already begun to damage and limit the travellers around the world.

In February 2020, 1 874 accommodation establishments - hotels, motels, camping sites, mountain chalets and other establishments for short-term accommodation with more than 10 bed-places were functioned in the country.

The total number of the rooms in them was 55.2 thousand and the bed-places were 112.3 thousand. In comparison with February 2019, the total number of accommodation establishments (functioned during the period) increased by 0.3% and the bed-places in them - by 0.9%. The total number of the nights spent in all accommodation establishments registered in February 2020 was 1 053.5 thousand, or by 16.5% more in comparison with the same month of the previous year, as the greatest increase (by 23.6%) was observed in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments, the NSI said in a press release.

In February 2020, 76.7% of all nights spent by foreign citizens and 40.3% of all nights spent by Bulgarians were realized in 4 and 5 stars hotels. In 3 stars accommodation establishments were spent 17.6% of all nights by foreigners and 31.3% of all nights by Bulgarian residents, while in the rest of accommodation establishments (with 1 and 2 stars) they were 5.7% and 28.4% respectively.

In February 2020, the number of arrivals in all accommodation establishments increased by 17.7% compared to the same month of 2019 and reached 442.7 thousand. An increase for Bulgarians by 20.6% and for foreigners by 12.1% was registered. Bulgarians spent the nights in accommodation establishments in February 2020 were 299.7 thousand and spent 2.1 nights on the average. The arrivals of foreigners were 143.0 thousand, and had on average 3.0 nights, as 76.5% of them spent nights in hotels with 4 and 5 stars.

In February 2020, the total occupancy of the bed-places in accommodation establishments was 33.1% and increased by 3.3 percentage points compared to February 2019. The highest was occupancy of the bedplaces in 4 and 5 stars accommodation establishments - 47.0%, followed by 3 stars accommodation establishments - 32.0%, and with 1 and 2 stars - 18.3%.

The total revenues from nights spent in February 2020 reached 60.9 million BGN or by 18.4% more compared to February 2019. An increase in revenues for both Bulgarians by 25.8% and foreigners by 12.0% was registered.