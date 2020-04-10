The Pilot Census will be Conducted only Online and will Take Place from April 20th to April 30th

Society | April 10, 2020, Friday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Pilot Census will be Conducted only Online and will Take Place from April 20th to April 30th NSI

The Central Census Commission has declared that the Pilot Census will start on 20th of April and will be conducted only through an electronic census card. The Census was pushed back a month due to the epidemiological situation in the country and the health safety measures recommended by the national coronavirus task force.

From 20th of April 2020, the population nationwide will be able to register at the dedicated Census site www.census2021.bg for the Pilot Census. The electronic population census will start at 0:00 on April 20 and end at 24:00 on April 30. The testing of the system by as many users as possible will help NSI to conduct the official Census in January 2021.

 

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pilot Census, NSI, Central Census Commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria