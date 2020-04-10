The Pilot Census will be Conducted only Online and will Take Place from April 20th to April 30th

The Central Census Commission has declared that the Pilot Census will start on 20th of April and will be conducted only through an electronic census card. The Census was pushed back a month due to the epidemiological situation in the country and the health safety measures recommended by the national coronavirus task force.

From 20th of April 2020, the population nationwide will be able to register at the dedicated Census site www.census2021.bg for the Pilot Census. The electronic population census will start at 0:00 on April 20 and end at 24:00 on April 30. The testing of the system by as many users as possible will help NSI to conduct the official Census in January 2021.