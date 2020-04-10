70,000 Bulgarians are Quarantined

Nearly 70,000 people have been quarantined in Bulgaria because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The exact number of the quarantined persons is 69 780 people.

According to the latest data from the National Operations Headquarters, there are 13 new cases of coronavirus infection in the country. Thus the total number of the infected in Bulgaria is 624. 54 people have recovered and were discharged from the healthcare facilities and hospitals.

The mean age of the deceased patients is 65.2 years. 230 patients with proven COVID-19 were hospitalized and are under medical supervision. Of these, 33 were placed in intensive care units. A total of 18,502 tests were performed.