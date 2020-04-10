The Main Political Leaders in Macedonia with Suspected Coronavirus

Former Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and opposition VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski have been isolated on suspicion of a coronavirus. This was announced by Health Minister Venko Filipce.

Last week, they were both interviewed by a journalist who tested positive on the coronavirus. Mickoski's first test is negative, but he will remain in isolation for 14 days. Zaev’s results are still being processed, but he will also will have to remain in self-isolation for two weeks, said Venko Filipche.

The journalist is hospitalized, his condition is stable, the health minister said.

Currently there are 663 infected and 20 death cases in the country.

