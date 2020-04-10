COVID-19 has already Infected more than 1.6 Million People Worldwide

The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins Institute, which maintains its own statistics on the development of the pandemic, according to BGNES.

According to recent data, 95,699 people have already fallen victim to coronavirus infection worldwide. The number of people who have already recovered is almost 355,000.

Yesterday was the 100th day since WHO's first notification of COVID-19 in China, the organization said.