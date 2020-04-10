About 40 Bulgarians Working in Italy Have Returned to Bulgaria

About 40 Bulgarians have returned from Italy yesterday. Most of them worked in Milan. Because of the pandemic, they lost their jobs. In recent months, they have met with the horror in Italy. "I was visiting friends and saw what was happening during the night in Bergamo. From 2:00 in the morning to 6:00 in the morning, the deceased people were brought out," Ivanka Georgieva told Nova TV. The situation is said to be scary because the measures were late. It is claimed that the response to the situation in Bulgaria was fast. However, in Italy, we were 1 meter away, and here we were all in a bus," Ivanka Georgieva explained.