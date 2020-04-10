Today marks the 41st anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian astronaut Georgi Ivanov.

On April 10, 1979, at 8 pm and 34 minutes Moscow time, a Soyuz-33 spacecraft with an international crew was launched into orbit around the Earth: flight commander Nikolai Rukavishnikov and astronaut-researcher Georgi Ivanov.

Throughout the dramatic flight, Georgi Ivanov's pulse remains normal and does not change. When they land, they are located 320 km southeast of Jazzkazgan. They have made 31 complete orbits around the Earth. They spend 1 day, 23 hours and 1 minute in space.

Georgi Ivanov is the first Bulgarian astronaut, Major General. He was born on July 2, 1940 in the town of Lovech. He has been in the army since 1958. He graduated from the Higher Higher School of Higher Education "G. Benkovski" in Lower Metropolia in 1964. Since 1978 he studied at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in the former USSR./ Novinite.bg