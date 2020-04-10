41 Years since the Flight of the First Bulgarian Astronaut Georgi Ivanov

Society | April 10, 2020, Friday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 41 Years since the Flight of the First Bulgarian Astronaut Georgi Ivanov

Today marks the 41st anniversary of the flight of the first Bulgarian astronaut Georgi Ivanov.

On April 10, 1979, at 8 pm and 34 minutes Moscow time, a Soyuz-33 spacecraft with an international crew was launched into orbit around the Earth: flight commander Nikolai Rukavishnikov and astronaut-researcher Georgi Ivanov.

Throughout the dramatic flight, Georgi Ivanov's pulse remains normal and does not change. When they land, they are located 320 km southeast of Jazzkazgan. They have made 31 complete orbits around the Earth. They spend 1 day, 23 hours and 1 minute in space.

Georgi Ivanov is the first Bulgarian astronaut, Major General. He was born on July 2, 1940 in the town of Lovech. He has been in the army since 1958. He graduated from the Higher Higher School of Higher Education "G. Benkovski" in Lower Metropolia in 1964. Since 1978 he studied at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in the former USSR./ Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria