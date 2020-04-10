Weather Forecast: Sunny wit Daily Temperatures up to 25C

It will be sunny today, with broken high clouds over northern Bulgaria later in the day. There will be light to moderate northwest wind. The daily temperatures will rise slightly, with highs reaching 20C to 25C, in Sofia 20 -21C. Atmospheric pressure will drop slightly during the day but will remain higher than the average for April.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

