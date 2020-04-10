Newly-Registered Unemployed in Bulgaria is 72,000
The number of newly-registered unemployed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the state of emergency until now is 72,000, but 11,000 have already found a new job, this country’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva announced.
On Thursday, 4,670 jobless Bulgarians were registered at the employment offices. The number of unemployed fell for the second consecutive day. 3,385 of them declared that they lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Despite the crisis, 502 people found a new job on the same day, Minister Sacheva underlined./BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Retail Chains will be Obliged to sell Bulgarian Foodstuffs
- » Germany Shows Interest to Purchase Protective Clothing from Bulgaria
- » Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov: Bulgaria Did Everything it Could and Beyond To Attract Volkswagen
- » China Oil Corporation Announces New Oil and Gas Reserves
- » January - July 2019 - the Exports of Goods From Bulgaria to Third Countries Increased by 3.0%
- » Industrial Production Index Rose by 0.8% as Compared to June 2019