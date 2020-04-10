Newly-Registered Unemployed in Bulgaria is 72,000

Business » INDUSTRY | April 10, 2020, Friday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Newly-Registered Unemployed in Bulgaria is 72,000

The number of newly-registered unemployed in Bulgaria since the beginning of the state of emergency until now is 72,000, but 11,000 have already found a new job, this country’s Minister of Labor and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva announced.

On Thursday, 4,670 jobless Bulgarians were registered at the employment offices. The number of unemployed fell for the second consecutive day. 3,385 of them declared that they lost their job as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. Despite the crisis, 502 people found a new job on the same day, Minister Sacheva underlined./BNR

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria