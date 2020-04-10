Bulgaria Launches a Single Coronavirus Information Portal

A single coronavirus information portal was created - coronavirus.bg, announced Krasimir Bozhanov, Director of the Modernization Directorate of the Council of Ministers.

The importance of the portal is to provide official information on all measures and activities undertaken by the authorities and documents issued. The purpose of launching this portal is to gather information in one place for citizens and businesses, Bozhanov added.

We want to tailor consumer information. The portal was created by Information Services. The site has current news, questions and answers, important phones and links, as well as statistics on the distribution of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. The site can also find measures taken that are divided into restrictive, economic and social.

The portal disseminates information on how to protect ourselves and our loved ones. There is also useful information for citizens, employers and healthcare professionals./ Novinite.bg