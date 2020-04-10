Bulgaria: 624 Cases of Coronavirus, 54 Recovered
13 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the head of the National Crisis Headquarters General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski announced at the Friday morning briefing. 5 of these people were admitted to hospital.
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria rose to 624, which is 2.1% increase as compared to Thursday. 54 Bulgarians have already recovered from the virus. No Covid-19 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours and the number of Covid-19 victims remains 24. No new districts entered the list of Bulgarian districts with Covid-19 cases.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » There are 618 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria
- » 611 Covid-19 Infected Persons in Bulgaria, 24 Deaths
- » 593 COVID-19 Infected, Another Death Case
- » Mass testing for Covid-19 to begin in Bansko, Bulgaria
- » Total of 581 Coronavirus Cases in Bulgaria, 42 Cured
- » 577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria, a 36-Year-Old Man Died