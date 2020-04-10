Bulgaria: 624 Cases of Coronavirus, 54 Recovered

Society » HEALTH | April 10, 2020, Friday // 10:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: 624 Cases of Coronavirus, 54 Recovered

13 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the head of the National Crisis Headquarters General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski announced at the Friday morning briefing. 5 of these people were admitted to hospital.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria rose to 624, which is 2.1% increase as compared to Thursday. 54 Bulgarians have already recovered from the virus. No Covid-19 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours and the number of Covid-19 victims remains 24. No new districts entered the list of Bulgarian districts with Covid-19 cases. 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria