Bulgaria: 624 Cases of Coronavirus, 54 Recovered

13 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria, the head of the National Crisis Headquarters General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski announced at the Friday morning briefing. 5 of these people were admitted to hospital.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Bulgaria rose to 624, which is 2.1% increase as compared to Thursday. 54 Bulgarians have already recovered from the virus. No Covid-19 deaths were registered in the past 24 hours and the number of Covid-19 victims remains 24. No new districts entered the list of Bulgarian districts with Covid-19 cases.