Hungary Extends the National Quarantine Indefinitely
World | April 9, 2020, Thursday // 18:52| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Hungary has extended the national quarantine indefinitely, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said today, quoted by BTA.
There are more than 980 confirmed cases of new coronavirus infection and 66 deaths in the country so far.
The government, however, acknowledges that the actual number of infected people is likely to be much higher as the country approaches the stage of mass infection.
