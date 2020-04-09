Turkey Released Bulgarian Drivers of Heavy Goods Vehicles from the 14-Day Quarantine Period

Business | April 9, 2020, Thursday // 18:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Turkey Released Bulgarian Drivers of Heavy Goods Vehicles from the 14-Day Quarantine Period www.pixabay.com

Turkish authorities have issued an order releasing Bulgarian drivers of heavy goods vehicles from the 14-day quarantine period upon entering Turkey, according to the Foreign Ministry.

According to information from our Consulate General in Edirne, according to new instructions from the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Turkey, Bulgarian drivers will be able to enter the country after proper medical examination and disinfection of their vehicles. Their route to Turkey will be determined by the customs authorities. In the case of transit, they will have 24 hours to leave the country or 36 hours when leaving the country at the outermost border point.

In case of assistance needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Consulate General in Edirne at the following telephone numbers: +90 284 214 06 17; +90 533 7396140; +90 533 6298164

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Bulgarian drivers, Foreign Ministry, Coronavirus, quarantine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria