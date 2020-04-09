Turkey Released Bulgarian Drivers of Heavy Goods Vehicles from the 14-Day Quarantine Period

Turkish authorities have issued an order releasing Bulgarian drivers of heavy goods vehicles from the 14-day quarantine period upon entering Turkey, according to the Foreign Ministry.

According to information from our Consulate General in Edirne, according to new instructions from the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Turkey, Bulgarian drivers will be able to enter the country after proper medical examination and disinfection of their vehicles. Their route to Turkey will be determined by the customs authorities. In the case of transit, they will have 24 hours to leave the country or 36 hours when leaving the country at the outermost border point.

In case of assistance needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Consulate General in Edirne at the following telephone numbers: +90 284 214 06 17; +90 533 7396140; +90 533 6298164