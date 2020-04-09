There are 618 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

618 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, 7 more new cases have been proven, with 6 in Sofia and 1 in Panagyurishte. The labs continue to work.

230 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized. 32 patients with COVID-19 infection are in intensive care units and clinics.

As of April 9 there are 347 COVID-19 infected men and 271 women. The mean age of the subjects with confirmed coronavirus infection is 48 years.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 11; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 13; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 33; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 16; Sofia - 368; Stara Zagora - 15; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The total number of the infected medical staff is 33.

No new cases of deceased patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have been reported.