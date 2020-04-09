There are 618 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria

Society » HEALTH | April 9, 2020, Thursday // 17:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: There are 618 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Bulgaria www.pixabay.com

618 are the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria according to data from the National Operational Headquarters. Today, 7 more new cases have been proven, with 6 in Sofia and 1 in Panagyurishte. The labs continue to work.

230 persons with confirmed COVID-19 infection are hospitalized. 32 patients with COVID-19 infection are in intensive care units and clinics.

As of April 9 there are 347 COVID-19 infected men and 271 women. The mean age of the subjects with confirmed coronavirus infection is 48 years.

The registered cases on the reference provided by the National Operational Headquarters are as follows: Blagoevgrad - 18; Burgas - 25; Varna - 24; Veliko Tarnovo - 4; Vidin - 2; Vratsa - 2; Gabrovo - 2; Dobrich - 12; Kardzhali - 10; Kyustendil - 11; Lovech - 2; Montana - 18; Pazardzhik - 13; Pernik - 8; Pleven - 9; Plovdiv - 33; Ruse - 3; Silistra - 2; Sliven - 11; Smolyan - 16; Sofia - 368; Stara Zagora - 15; Haskovo - 6; Shumen - 4.

The total number of the infected medical staff is 33.

No new cases of deceased patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have been reported.

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, infection, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria